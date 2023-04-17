Bhopal: Core committee meeting of BJP on Tuesday, to discuss report of 14 leaders

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The core committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to discuss the report of 14 leaders on Tuesday to understand the mindset of the party’s old hands.

BJP’s national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash has called the core committee meeting.

The feedback on the government and on the organisation received from districts will figure in the meeting.

Fourteen leaders, including Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, were asked to take feedback from the party’s old hands.

Most of the leaders have visited the districts after getting instructions from the party leadership.

The reasons for anger against the government and the organisation, and the suggestions given by the former leaders, will be discussed at the meeting.

The issues of resentment among the party workers will also be discussed, and the ways to end it may be found out.

The core committee may also discuss the long-awaited cabinet expansion. There may be an accord on the issue.

After the core committee meeting, the important leaders of the party may go to Delhi to discuss the ensuing assembly election with the central leadership.