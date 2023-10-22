Bhopal: Cops Seize ₹3.5L From Car, One Held

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gautam Nagar police of the city arrested a man who had been ferrying Rs 3.5 lakh in his four-wheeler late on Friday night, the police said.

Investigating officer (IO) Suresh Singh said that the Gautam Nagar police had been carrying out vehicle checking drives in the locality amidst the model code of conduct imposed in the city. During this, they stopped an SUV.

The man sitting inside the car identified himself as Sachin Shivhare. When the cops inspected the vehicle, they found Rs 3.5 lakh lying inside the car. When the police questioned him about the money, he failed to come up with a cogent reply, following which he was taken into custody. The amount was seized from his possession, the police said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)