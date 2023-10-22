 Bhopal: Cops Seize ₹3.5L From Car, One Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Cops Seize ₹3.5L From Car, One Held

Bhopal: Cops Seize ₹3.5L From Car, One Held

The man sitting inside the car identified himself as Sachin Shivhare.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 07:29 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gautam Nagar police of the city arrested a man who had been ferrying Rs 3.5 lakh in his four-wheeler late on Friday night, the police said.

Investigating officer (IO) Suresh Singh said that the Gautam Nagar police had been carrying out vehicle checking drives in the locality amidst the model code of conduct imposed in the city. During this, they stopped an SUV.

The man sitting inside the car identified himself as Sachin Shivhare. When the cops inspected the vehicle, they found Rs 3.5 lakh lying inside the car. When the police questioned him about the money, he failed to come up with a cogent reply, following which he was taken into custody. The amount was seized from his possession, the police said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Navratri Isn’t Just About Dancing, Devotion, But Also A Platform For Political Interaction
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Sehore Bags First Position In Terms Of Mental Health Awareness Activities

MP: Sehore Bags First Position In Terms Of Mental Health Awareness Activities

MP: Woman Delivers Baby In UP-Bound Sampark Kranti Express, Infant Named Kranti

MP: Woman Delivers Baby In UP-Bound Sampark Kranti Express, Infant Named Kranti

MP: BJP Candidate From Sabalgarh Fails To File Nomination

MP: BJP Candidate From Sabalgarh Fails To File Nomination

MP: Martyred Cops Remembered In Narmadapuram

MP: Martyred Cops Remembered In Narmadapuram

MP: Man Held, Liquor Worth ₹36K Confiscated In Ganj Basoda

MP: Man Held, Liquor Worth ₹36K Confiscated In Ganj Basoda