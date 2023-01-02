Bhopal: Cops prevent Lokayukta team from arresting TI who was taking bribe

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Lokayukta team had to face a stiff resistance and that too from the police. The resistance spawned a set-to between the Lokayukta police and the cops of Devendra Nagar police station in Panna district.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the Lokayukta police caught the in-charge of Devendra Nagar police station Jyoti Singh and a constable on Sunday while they were taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from man.

The occurrence came to light after it went viral on social media on Monday. The local cops were seen manhandling the Loyakykta team.

The Lokayukta team from Sagar caught Singh and a constable Amar Bagri while they were taking the bribe from the complainant, Vinod Yadav.

Superintendent of police of Lokayukta Rameshwar Yadav told Free Press that Yadav complained that Singh had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for removing some IPC sections from an FIR registered against his cousin.

After the verification of the complaint, a team was formed to trap the accused. The team members walked up to the police station in the garb of villagers, leaving their car in the way.

As Singh had left, the Lokayukta team went to her room on the police station premises.

Bagri took the complainant to Singh’s room. When Bagri was handing over the money to Singh, he sensed there was something wrong. No sooner had he felt that it was a trap than he threw the money into Singh’s room and ran way.

As he raised an alarm, the staff at the police station, rushed to Singh’s room and tried to prevent the Lokayukta team from doing their duty.

The Lokayukta team pacified the policemen and performed their duty.