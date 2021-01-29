Bhopal: Cop suspended for withdrawing Rs 53K on accused’s ATM card

BHOPAL: A trainee sub-inspector was suspended for her involvement in withdrawing money from account of an accused. The trainee SI, Richa Chauhan, had arrested two persons for carrying ganja. However, the cop was allegedly involved in withdrawing Rs 53,000 between January 2 and January 6 using the ATM cards of the accused.

Four other cops were already sent to the Lines on the same charges, but two of them were reinstated by the police within a month.

The Kohefiza police came under the scanner after the relatives of an accused, held under the NDPS Act, accused them of withdrawing money from their account. The two accused, including Dharmendra and a woman, Kiran Verma, were arrested with 25 kilograms of gajna near Lalghati on January 2. The two accused were to leave for Delhi, but they were held by the police before they could board their bus for the onward journey.

However, the brother of Dharmendra told the police that the cops had used his ATM, which was ostensibly with Dharmendra, to withdraw Rs 53,000. On the basis of the complaint, four cops were suspended by the police the same week. His brother said that Dharmendra was carrying his ATM card, as well. When the complainant received an OTP message, he approached the police stating that his ATM card was still in use while card-holder Dharmendra was in jail.

The district court ordered a probe into the matter. CSP, Shahjahanabad, Nagendra Pateria said the matter was under investigation on the orders of the court.