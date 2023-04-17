Bhopal: Controversy over Ayushman Bharat Yojana

If government portal detects that Ayushman card is fake during verification, private hospitals will not start treatment |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, treatment starts only after verification of Ayushman Bharat Cards at private hospitals. But cards were found to fake when final bills were issued after treatment of patients. This lacunae led to major conflict between private hospitals and Ayushman Bharat administration over clearance of bills.

Cards holders are provided treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under the scheme.

According to united private hospitals directors’ association, when a patient visits private hospital, Ayushman Bharat card is verified by government portal and treatment starts after verification. The problem arises when hospital issues final bill after treatment and card is found fake. “If government portal detects that Ayushman card is fake during verification, private hospitals will not start treatment,” an association office-bearer said wishing anonymity.

Ayushman Bharat CEO Aditi Garg told Free Press, “Besides government hospital, private hospitals have also been authorised to issue Ayushman cards. So, they cannot shrug aside their responsibilities if fake cards were issued at their end. They should not raise issue of non-clearance of bills. They should address technical issues.”

