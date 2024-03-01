Bhopal Contractor Booked For Cheating Friends | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has registered a case against a contractor for allegedly cheating two persons by opening bank accounts in their names and operating them. The police said the private bank had raised a complaint in which it was claimed that two of the accounts of their bank have ‘suspicious transactions’.

During the primary investigations, the police came to know that the accused Ajay Vishwakarma, a contractor and a resident of Jabalpur, is the mastermind of the crime. He came in contact with one Rajkumar Patel of the same locality and they became friends. Ajay said he will help him in getting a good job in Mumbai.

Ajay took him to a private bank and opened an account and the deposit for opening the account was given by the accused. Ajay took Rajkumar’s ATM and other documents and both reached Surat, Gujarat. From there, they reached Mumbai and during their stay, Ajay forcibly took his signature on the cheque book and later left him alone and ran away.

Sometime later, the police asked Rajkumar about the transactions and he came to know that around Rs 11 lakh was transacted from his account in two years. The police contacted another victim, Arvind Patel, also a resident of Jabalpur, from whose account Rs 14 lakhs was transacted in a month.

He also narrated the same story to the police that Ajay had lured him for a better job and opened the account and took away ATM and cheques. The police have registered the case against the accused Ajay Vishwakarma under section 420 and 120-B of IPC and have started the investigations. The police suspect that the accused had parked the money into these accounts which may have been generated from illegal means and have also been spent on some criminal activities.