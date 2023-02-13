Bhopal: Conservation of forests, wildlife needed, says CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that conservation of forests and wildlife is necessary to make the earth worth living for the coming generations. It is important to ensure that there is no conflict between development and nature, coordination is maintained and that the forest should be a continuous source of livelihood for its inhabitants. The responsibility of their management rests with the officers of the Indian Forest Service. This way the responsibility of the officers of All India Forest Service is very important for smoothness and continuity of human life. Officers should discharge their responsibilities with full commitment and sensitivity. He was inaugurating the two-day Vaniki Sammelan of the Indian Forest Service Association. He released the booklet ‘Forest Department- New Dimensions of Success’ and the Satpura Tiger Reserve website, the teaser of the film ‘Kuno: Return of Cheetah’ made on Cheetah Restoration in Kuno National Park and the natural beauty of Satpura

Tiger Reserve and the wonderful bio- Film ‘Exploring Satpura’ depicting diversity and eco-tourism. He said that Forest Service officers played an important role in saving forests as well as expanding them. Madhya Pradesh has made remarkable achievements in conservation of tiger, leopard, vulture, alligator etc. Now we have also become the only Cheetah State of the country. Rehabilitation of tigers in Panna is also an important achievement For this, Forest Service officers deserve to be congratulated. An example has also been presented in the management of state parks, forest and tiger protection.

It is necessary to make a special policy for the welfare of the employees working at the grassroots level, including forest guards, mahouts, watchers and grass cutters, who play an important role in the protection of forests. Forest Minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah, Chairman of State Forest Development Corporation Madhav Singh Dabur, Additional Chief Secretary Forest JN Kansotia, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief of Forest Force, Ramesh Kumar Gupta, President of All India Forest Service Association, Shri Atul Srivastava were special guests. Indian Forest Service officers took part in the programme.

