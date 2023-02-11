Bhopal: Congress will waive exam fee if it comes to power, says Patwari

Congress MLA Jitu Patwari | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Jitu Patwari said that examination fee would be waived if Congress came to power.

“Yesterday, Rajasthan government presented its budget in which it decided that youths don’t need to pay exam fee as it would be borne by the government. I demand it should be followed in Madhya Pradesh. BJP government should stop injustice with unemployed youths,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesman Narendra Saluja has criticised Jitu Patwari’s announcement by stating that previous Congress government had announced to provide unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 but not a penny was paid.

He said Kamal Nath had taken away powers of acting state president from Patwari. The latter is making promises without any right, Saluja said.

