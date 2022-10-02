Bhopal: Congress to organise 500 Gandhi Chaupals today

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 500 Gandhi Chaupals will be organised in the state on Gandhi Jayanti, which is celebrated on October 2. Congress Media Cell’s Vice-President and Gandhi Chaupal incharge Bhupendra Gupta said Gandhi Chaupals will commence with garlanding of portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

After this, devotional songs dedicated to the country's integrity and communal harmony will be presented. These bhajans were often sung in Prarthana Sabha of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi Chaupal will be organised at Beelkheda village in Ratibad at 10 am. Former Minister Sajjan Singh Verma, State Congress Vice President Chandra Prabhash Shekar, former Law Minister PC Sharma will be present.

Moreover, discussion will be held on financial inequality, rising inflation, growing unemployment. The discussion will also focus on gram swaraj concept and self defence.