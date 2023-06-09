 Bhopal: Congress To Corner Ministers Over Their Properties
Bhopal: Congress To Corner Ministers Over Their Properties

They are targeting many ministers as they have done to Bhupendra

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is rolling up the sleeves to corner the government on corruption issue before the assembly election.

The party, planning to raise the properties of ministers, has already lodged a complaint against urban development minister Bhupendra Singh.

Now, the Congress leaders are ready to target other ministers who accumulated huge properties.

They will do so on the grounds of information about the properties mentioned by the ministers in their affidavits submitted to the Election Commission.

The party also plans to lodge complaints to the Lokayukta against the properties of the ministers, so that they may make corruption a major issue in the upcoming election.

There are many such ministers in the government as have been contesting elections for a long time.

So, the Congress is taking out the old affidavits containing information about the properties of the ministers.

The party is also gathering information about the properties bought by the relatives of the ministers.

The Congress has activated its RTI cell for the purpose. Besides, the regional leaders, who have lost elections on the Congress tickets, have been asked to collect information about the ministers.

According to sources, there are more than half a dozen high-profile ministers who are on the Congress’s radar. The party is laying emphasis on targeting these top-rung leaders.

The Congress has already collected lot of information about them. Apart from the senior leaders of the BJP, the Congress is planning to corner the Jyotiraditya Scindia-backed ministers and legislators.

After the Karnataka election, the Congress is trying to make corruption a major in the ensuing election in Madhya Pradesh. For this reason, a team working round the clock.

article-image

