Bhopal: Congress Thrives On Sonia, RaGa’s Blessings, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that BJP party thrived on the blessings of public, unlike Congress which thrived on the blessings of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. He was addressing Jan Ashirwad Yatra taken out by BJP in Katni on Saturday.

Stating that BJP would win Assembly election, he said initiatives launched by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were lauded in Assam too and he too received suggestions for rolling out welfare schemes akin to MP. Commenting on Kamal Nath, Sarma said latter was a lethargic person, whom he knew since childhood. He said Nath promised to waive farm loans within 10 days but couldn’t do it even in 15 months. “Nath’s dream of becoming CM will remain a dream,” he remarked. State BJP president Vishnudutt Sharma and MP Ganesh Singh were also present on the occasion.

Bad roads, frequent power cuts were common during Congress rule. State BJP president VD Sharma said that the Congress party had no option other than carrying out Jan Aakrosh Yatra.

Read Also Bhopal: SAF Seeks Permission To Place Its Stand Before NGT

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)