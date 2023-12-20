Bhopal: Congress Takes Exception, Says Ladli Behnas Who Form 50 % Of Population Have Been Cheated

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The popular Ladli Behna Yojana found no mention in the speech given by Governor Mangubhai Patel in the state Assembly on Wednesday. Congress objected to it when the Governor was delivering the speech. Congress MLA Ramnivas Rawat interrupted the Governor’s speech and said Ladli Behnas who formed 50 % of the population had been cheated. When the Governor mentioned Cheetah Project’s success, Congress MLA Bala Bachchan stood up and said most of them were dead. As the Governor was leaving the Assembly after his speech, Congress MLAs raised their voice over the Ladli Behna Yojana. In his speech, Governor Patel said the state's economy would jump to Rs 45 lakh crore in next 7 years.

By pumping investment of Rs 20 lakh crore, per capita income would be doubled. He said the state government would shortly introduce ‘Sampada 2’ software to facilitate the digital registry process and would simplify it. Stating that the government had begun to implement the BJP election manifesto, Patel said the tendu leaf collection rate had been increased to Rs 4,000 per standard sack from Rs 3,000.

A campaign has been launched to curb illegal sale of meat and fish and illegal use of loudspeakers. Speaking further, he said a mission to eradicate sickle cell anemia would be expedited in tribal areas. Government is committed to providing water in every field.

Under the gas refill scheme to provide gas cylinders at Rs 450, Rs 220 crore-grant had been transferred into accounts of over 22 lakh beneficiaries. The air services will shortly start from Datia air strip. Like Indore and Bhopal, Metro Master Plan is being planned for Jabalpur and Gwalior. He attributed the highest voting percentage in the Assembly election to the PM's guarantees and government work.

Key takeaway

State’s economy to jump to Rs 45 lakh cr in next 7 years

Investment of Rs 20L crore in pipeline to double per capita income

Govt to introduce ‘Sampada 2’ software to facilitate digital registry

Tendu leaf collection rate hiked to Rs 4,000 per standard sack from Rs 3,000.

Mission to eradicate sickle cell anemia to be expedited in tribal areas

Government committed to providing water in every field, gas cylinder at Rs 450

Air services shortly from Datia, Metro Master Plan underway for Jabalpur and Gwalior