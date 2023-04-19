Bhopal: Congress set to open front against government officials

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Congress is going to open a front against the government officers.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is all set to lead the party in its efforts to target the bureaucrats.

The party plans to file private complaints against the officers in courts and seek information about their properties through RTI.

The Congress has received complaints from different parts of the state that the officers are harassing the party workers under the ruling party’s pressure.

Consequently, the party has decided to engage three lawyers in each assembly constituency where they will contest the political cases for the Congress workers.

The party leaders have complained to Singh that the police are registering false cases against them.

After registering cases against the party workers, the officers go on leave, so that they (Congress men) do not get bail. Therefore, the party leaders are making a constituency-wise list of such officers as are implicating their workers in false cases.

Before the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress had made a list of BJP-backed officers and put them under pressure. But this time, the party has begun to do it six months before the election to keep the government under pressure.