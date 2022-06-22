Bhopal: Congress refreshes 11 tickets for local body elections

Chief Minister Kamal Nath addressing party leaders in Bhopal on Wednesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has changed as many as 11 tickets for the local bodies election. Among them eight are from Bhopal, as per the list released by the party late Tuesday evening. On Wednesday former Chief Minister Kamal Nath conducted the meeting of party leaders aiming for the elections.

Internal fray between Congress and BJP candidates is high. Senior party leaders are trying to calm them down. BJP state president VD Sharma by issuing a strict directive said, “Rebel candidates should withdraw nomination or get ready to face action. On the other hand, Congress leaders are seen requesting rebel candidates to withdraw their nominations in favour of party authorised candidates.

The ticket of Santosh Kansana for Ward no-29 of Bhopal was changed and given to her son Devenshu Kansana. The district returning officer had cancelled her nomination form, because of discrepancy in caste certificate.

Other tickets also changed hands because of heavy resistance from party leaders.

The ticket for Ward no-40 given to Anas-ur Rehman was given to Abid Mubarak. Similarly, ticket for Ward no-31 given earlier to Mohammad Fahim has now been allotted to Mohammad Sageer. Ticket for Ward no-56 has been given to Rajesh Kumar Shukla. Earlier it was given to Rahul Dahiya. Ticket for Ward no-61 is given to Uma Devi which was earlier given to Savitri Tiwari. Ticket for Ward no-64 is given to Neelu Chowkse in place of Sheela Sen. In Ward no-74, the ticket is given to Singar Bai Lodhi. Earlier it was given to Komal Lodhi. Ticket for Ward no-80 was given to Snnu Sharma which is now allocated to Shweta Thakur.

The ticket of Dewas local body for Ward no-21 was also changed. Earlier it was given to Deepa Yadav and now it is given to Sunita Rathore.

The ticket of Katni Ward no-011 is allocated to Bharat Vishwakarma which was earlier given to Rajendra Kushwaha. The ticket for Jabalpur Ward no-78 is given to Rajendra Prasad Choudhary. Earlier it went to Rajkumar Jharia.

Kamal Nath conducted the meeting of party candidates and senior leaders and asked them to join hands to win the election. He also asked to forget all misunderstandings occurred in the past and to work for the party.