Bhopal: Congress protest against Rahul’s disqualification shorn of knife-edge

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The agitation launched by the Congress, protesting against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as member of the Lok Sabha, is shorn of knife-edge in Madhya Pradesh.

Not a single senior leader of the party was seen in these protests that the party workers launched in different parts in the state.

President of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee completed formalities only through a few tweets.

Nath was seen neither on road nor in media to support Rahul. Apart from that, the executive president of the Congress Jitu Patwari, party’s former president Arun Yadav and former leader of opposition Ajay Singh were not seen in any protests.

On Saturday, Mahila Congress president Vibha Patel and former speaker of the party Dipti Singh staged two sit-ins. It was a mere formality.

On the other hand, the party workers put lock on their mouths to protest against the cancellation of Rahul ’s Lok Sabha membership.

Dipti said democracy was murdered and the people’s voice gagged.

Reacting to the Congress’s protest putting lock on their mouths, general secretary of the BJP’s state unit Rajneesh Agarwal said had Rahul put a lock on his mouth, such a situation would have never occurred.

Cong is problem for country & Cong’s problem is RaGa: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Congress has become a problem for country and Congress party’s problem is Rahul Gandhi. He was reacting to Congress workers’ protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament on Saturday. Congress workers placed lock on their mouth as a sign of protest.

CM criticised Rahul Gandhi by saying that why he had not put a lock on his mouth when he made casteist remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thus also insulted the Other Backward Class (OBC).

He further attacked Rahul Gandhi for claiming that he became MP unfortunately and that he winked while speaking in Parliament in past. He accused Rahul of giving the controversial statements, branding the temple goers as eve teasers, questioning surgical strike and army’s ability, tearing an ordinance during Manmohan government.