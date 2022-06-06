Bhopal: Congress not getting its national president, how will it find candidates, says VD Sharma

Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state president VD Sharma said the Congress which is not getting its national president, how will it find a candidate?

After the meeting, the state president interacting with the media at Panna said that the Congress is losing its existence in the country and the state. How will the party which is not getting the national president, find a candidate.

Sharma said that Congress has always been doing politics of deceit and propaganda. Congress has never done any good to the OBCs, but has always cheated them. The BJP government is working for the interests of the OBCs.

Sharma further said, ìBJP has sent a message to the workers by sending two women activists of OBC and Scheduled Castes (SC), Kavita Patidar and Sumitra Valmik to the Rajya Sabha that the party's eyes are on every worker and it is concerned about every worker.

Sharma said, ìBJP is a worker based party. When I was given ticket for Lok Sabha, there was very little time left for campaigning, but our workers worked tirelessly to win their respective booths. Their hard work made me the MP of Khajuraho region by more than 4 lakh, 91 thousand votes. This victory was not mine, it was the victory of party workers.

BJP IT and social media department would broadcast and publicise video messages of beneficiaries of various schemes of the Central and State Governments on all social media platforms.

BJP IT and social media department will make video messages of more than 25,000 beneficiaries and publicise them up to the booth level on different social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube in view of local body elections in Bhopal district.

Aman Shukla, state convener of the IT department said, that the IT and social media department has prepared a strategy from the point of view of elections, which will be carried out to the booth level by running a campaign.