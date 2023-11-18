Bhopal: Congress MLA Pravin And Collector Akshay Argue Over Slow Voting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress MLA and candidate from Gwalior-South Pravin Pathak and collector Akshay Singh were involved in heated arguments on the slow polling issue on Friday.

A video surfaced on social media platform in which the MLA and collector accusing each other on the slow polling issue. The MLA raised the complaint that the voters have been standing since morning but were unable to cast their vote.

But the collector denied and said nothing such happened. He said everything was followed according to the guidelines. The MLA said he has the right to raise the complaint against the collector. The collector said that he will only listen the valid complaints.