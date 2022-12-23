Bhopal: Congress MLA Patel leaves party’s press meet in a huff, saying his seniority was not deemed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress legislator and former minister Kamaleshwar Patel left a press conference in a huff on Friday, saying he was not given enough respect, although he is very senior.

The Congress held the press meet at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office to highlight the party’s programmes to be launched from the next month.

State general secretary of the party Chandra Prabhash Shekhar was to address media persons along with and state vice president Rajiv Singh.

When Patel tried to address the media persons, he asked Shekhar to change the chair so that he could properly address the reporters.

Nevertheless, Shekhar refused to shift and asked Patel to address the media persons from the place where he was sitting.

Patel flew off the handle because of Shekhar’s remark. Angry Patel then left the press conference saying, “Such behaviour demeans the position of a senior leader. I shall talk to the media later.”

The Congress is rolling up its sleeves for the assembly elections to be held next year, Shekhar at the press conference, adding that the party will form the next government under the leadership of former chief minister Kamal Nath.