Bhopal: Congress MLA booked for firing during New Year party

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Kotma (Anuppur) Sunil Saraf landed in a fresh trouble when police registered a case against him for celebratory firing during a New Year party.

The incident came to fore after a video of MLA Saraf allegedly wielding a revolver like weapon and firing shot in the air went viral. Following the viral video, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra ordered the Anuppur Superintendent of Police to take action against the MLA. “Firing in air while dancing is wrong,” he said.

BJP state president VD Sharma called for strict action against the MLA. “Cops should probe whether the MLA had licence of the revolver or it was an illegal firearm,” he said.

Terming the MLA a habitual law-breaker, he said that sometimes back, a woman passenger had accused him of misbehavior in the train. Later, a case was filed in this regard he claimed and demanded that Saraf’s arms licence be cancelled.

In the video, Sunil Saraf is seen participating in the New Year party with a man singing “Mein Hoon Don” song from Amitabh Bachchan’s movie ‘Don’ in the background. As the song progress, Saraf allegedly whips out revolver like weapon from the back of his trouser, loads it and fires a shot in the air.

A case was registered against Congress MLA Sunil Saraf under the IPC Section 336 and Arm’s Act with Kotma police station. Case was registered on the complaint given by Bhuwneshwar Shukla.

Defending himself, Congress MLA Sunil Saraf said he had only used a toy gun during the programme. “A probe should have been conducted before filing the case,” he said.