Bhopal: Congress MLA Alok Chaturvedi booked in forgery case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Alok Chaturvedi, Congress MLA from Chhattarpur assembly constituency has been booked by the Noida police in a forgery case on Monday. The MLA termed it as s political stunt to defame his political career.

A video surfaced on social media in which a businessman is seen claiming that the MLA had taken Rs 50 lakh from him on the pretext of supplying road construction material.

It is alleged that after payment when the trader tried to supply the material, the MLA did not reply and when he asked to return the amount, the latter threatened him. After that the trader filed a complaint with the police.

When Free Press contacted the MLA, he claimed that he did not meet such a person. He also added that he came to know about the case on social media.

He termed the allegation as ‘political conspiracy’ to defame his name. He claimed that he will serve notice to that person after extracting information from Noida police.