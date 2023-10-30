Bhopal: Congress Leaders Wear Onion Garland, Attacks Government For Price Rise

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): "The price of onion has shot up to Rs 80 per kilogram. Some days back, the price of tomato was Rs 200 to 250 per kg. State government should tell us why the price of onion is leaving people distressed," Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak told media persons here on Sunday.

She and other Congress leaders wore garland of onions to highlight rising prices of the kitchen staple and attacked BJP government at Centre and state.

The price of wheat flour has jumped by 35 per cent in MP in the last one year, that of edible oil has doubled in the last three years and Goods and Services Tax has been imposed on milk, ghee and paneer but CM Chouhan is in deep slumber over things that affect commoners, she said.

"While people are bearing the brunt of price rise, it is not doing any good to farmers either. Cultivators are selling onions for Rs 2 per kilogram in Shajapur district and here it is being sold at Rs 80 per kg," Nayak said.