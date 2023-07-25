 Bhopal: Congress Leaders Stage Silent Protest Over Manipur Incident
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 01:53 AM IST
Bhopal: Congress Leaders Stage Silent Protest Over Manipur Incident | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders on Monday staged protest against Manipur violence in the city and alleged that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was not speaking about the issue. They staged their sit-in wearing black clothes in front of Gandhi statue at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Centre in the city.

Party MLA Arif Masood alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh were not speaking about the issue. “The country is being ashamed and Chief Minister and the Prime Minister are not saying anything about the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur.

PM Modi is celebrating 75 years of independence and such incidents are happening with women. Even when they (BJP government) take action, they take unilateral action,” he said. He added, “We are standing with those people who are troubled and harassed.

Our Congress party is constantly opposing the incident of Manipur violence. Rahul Gandhi is protesting and other leaders are also protesting, but the Prime Minister does not want to discuss it in the parliament and he does not want to talk about it. Therefore, the movement is only one-way.”

