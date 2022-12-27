Bhopal: Congress leader assures to fulfil demands if party comes to power

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Arun Yadav, who met striking contractual health workers at JP Hospital, said that contractual workers are on strike for the last 12 days but the state government is taking action instead of fulfilling their demands. They worked in pandemic time, the leader added.

In Rajasthan where Congress is in power, health workers have been regularised, Yadav said, adding, ‘Odisha government too had accepted demands of health workers.’

The promises in BJP’s election manifestos of 2013 and 2018 are still unfulfilled, Yadav added. He assured striking health contractual workers of regularisation if Congress comes to power in the state.