Bhopal: Congress has ruined state, BJP works to take MP forward, says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Accusing Congress of destroying and ruining Madhya Pradesh by its ‘erroneous’ policies, the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that BJP has worked hard to rebuild the state and take it forward on the path of progress and development. Chouhan said that only BJP has worked for the development of the state, welfare of the people, development of towns and villages.

“The process of development will continue without a break and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the resolution of the welfare of the people will be fulfilled. The schemes of the Central and the State governments will help in taking the state to new heights,” said the CM while interacting with media persons after reviewing preparations for the party 'Booth Vijay Sankalp' campaign on Friday. BJP will run the campaign at the booths of urban body and panchayat elections. The party workers will take a pledge of booth victory at more than 65,000 booths of the state simultaneously on the day.

CM said that on June 10, the workers of booth committee and Panna committee would gather at the booth and chalk out a strategy for booth victory. They will take a vow of victory and go out to contact the beneficiaries of the schemes. Every worker will take part in this campaign.

CM said that he would also reach a booth in Bhopal under the campaign. State president VD Sharma said that BJP will run Booth Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan at the booths of every urban body and rural body in Madhya Pradesh.

Sharma said that the entire booth committee including the election management committee of the districts, the team of the mandals, and the booth trio (Tridev) are busy in preparing for the campaign.

He said that under Booth Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan, the chief minister, state president, MPs, MLAs, senior leaders and workers would reach the booths and visit the settlements and contact the beneficiaries of the schemes.