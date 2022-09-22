Bhopal: Congress fragmented India, now it's talking of 'Bharat Jodo'

Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it was the Congress which was responsible for partition of India and now the Congress leaders were talking of uniting India.

Addressing a public meeting at Umaria on Wednesday, Chouhan targeting the Congress said, 'It's you who broke India. If India witnessed partition and it was fragmented it was done because of Jawaharlal Nehru accepting the partition in a hurry to become Prime Minister of the country.'

'A part of our land became Pakistan. Itís Congress which introduced and implemented Article 370', he said.

Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working to unite the country and strengthen it.

Chouhan said they (Congress leaders) were saying ëBharat Jodoí but people everywhere were saying 'Congress chhodo' (leave Congress). And Congress leaders were leaving Congress at various places.

He asked how Congress could do good to people. Neither it had government in Delhi nor in Bhopal. If anybody can serve you (people) it's the BJP government at the centre and in state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mama (Chouhan).

Attacking the then chief minister Kamal Nath Chouhan said he had government for 15 months but during his regime all the development work came to a halt. He discontinued even those schemes which were introduced and implemented by the BJP government. ìNot a single piece of brick was put in the name of development during Kamal Nathís regime,î he added.