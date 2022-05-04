Bhopal: Congress forms 3-member team to probe Seoni incident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Kamal Nath has constituted a three-member committee comprising three party MLAs to investigate into Seoni mob lynching incident, said party leaders on Wednesday. Congress and BJP leaders have come face-to-face on the issue.

Local MP and Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste said it was not clear whether the accused belonged to any organisation. “The dispute started over suspected cow slaughter it would not be correct to say that any organisation is involved in the incident,” Kulaste told reporters in Seoni on Tuesday night. He said action would be taken on the basis of inquiry and nobody would be spared.

After the incident, a group led by Congress legislator Arjun Singh Kakodia staged a six-hour protest on Jabalpur-Nagpur highway on Tuesday, demanding job and financial assistance for the kin of the deceased. They ended the protest after an assurance from district administration.

Kamal Nath has constituted a committee of three-party legislators - Omkar Singh, Dr Ashok Marskole and Narayan Patta, all belonging to tribal community, to look into the incident, according to party’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja. State BJP president VD Sharma termed the incident as inhuman and said that state government would not spare those responsible.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 10:36 PM IST