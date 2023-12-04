Bhopal: Congress Draws A Naught In 18 Districts

Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress got reduced to minnows in the BJP tsunami in the Assembly election. The grand old party failed to win even a single seat in eighteen assembly constituencies. The party, Congress, which was looking to come back to power, got completely wiped out in eighteen districts comprising a total of 75 assembly seats.

The BJP which swept Madhya Pradesh after securing as many as 163 seats on Modi mania and Ladli Behana, failed to open account in two districts.

The Congress failed to even win a single seats in 18 districts - Vidisha, Rajgarh, Sehore, Indore, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Narmadapuram, Betul, Dewas, Neemuch, Ratlam, Shajapur, Damoh, Panna, Katni, Narsinghpur, Singhrauli and Shahdol.

Vidisha district has five seats and all of them have been bagged by BJP. Congress drew zero in Rajgarh district, considered to be the stronghold of Congress. All five assembly seats went to the saffron party.

BJP swept all four seats in Sehore district. It is after 30 years that BJP won all the nine seats of Indore district.

Khandwa’s all four assembly seats went into the kitty of BJP, leaving Congress with naught. In Burhanpur as well, Congress failed to register victory in the two seats. BJP candidates went on to win all four seats in Narmadapuram. The Congress failed to open accounts in other districts as well.

Congress strategists and senior Congress leaders are numb over the party facing complete washout in eighteen districts. The party will be deliberate upon the debacle in these eighteen districts.

BJP no exception, scores duck in two districts

The Modi magic that worked extensively across Madhya Pradesh and the support of Ladli Behana, BJP scored a duck in Chhindwara and Harda districts. All the seven assembly seats of Chhindwara have been secured by Congress. Despite hectic campaigning by top BJP leader’s including Amit Shah and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the party failed to make even a dent in the Kamal Nath’s fort . Agriculture minister Kamal Patel lost election from Harda seat to Dr. Ramkishore Dogne.