Bhopal: Congress demands narco test of woman

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress’s media committee president KK Mishra urged the government to conduct a narco test of the woman to know about the truth related to the video clip in which she called investment promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon a “rapist”.

The video clip related to a resort at Badnawar went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The Congress raised the demand at a press conference addressed by Mishra and former PC Sharma at the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) office in Bhopal on Friday.

Sharma demanded the resignation of the minister and a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Sharma further said the woman had gone to the resort and asked for a room, but the staff demanded an identity proof from her.

Immediately after that, she entered into an altercation with the resort employees and called the minister a “rapist”, Sharma said.

When the employees objected to her allegation, she showed some photographs, and they fell silent, Sharma said.

Mishra sought the picture taken on her mobile phone or the video clip that she had shown to the resort staff that made them mum.

He also wanted to know the reasons for the woman releasing the video clip and denying the charges afterwards.

