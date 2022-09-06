Bhopal: Congress creates ruckus, demands tax hike withdrawal at BMC Council meet

Congress corporators holding pamphlets reached well of the House while raising protest. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Congress corporators created a ruckus soon after the first meeting of Bhopal Municipal Council commenced here on Tuesday as they demanded withdrawal of hike in property tax and water tax. They said important issues were missing in meeting’s agenda.

As soon as the council chairman Kishan Suryavanshi began reading the agenda of the meeting, Congress corporators waved pamphlets carrying slogan, “Withdraw property tax hike, water tax hike”. They reached well of the House while raising protest.

The chairman had to adjourn meeting for 10 minutes immediately after its commencement. He told Congress corporators that it was not the right way to raise the issue, specially when the meeting had just begun.

In counter move, BJP corporators raised slogan, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, and they also rushed to well of the House. Sensing seriousness of the situation, chairman Kishan Suryavanshi adjourned the meeting.

Mayor Malti Rai said, “Property tax exemption has been extended till September end for convenience of people.” Leader of Opposition Shabista Zakki said, “First of all, BMC should withdraw increased tax rates.”

In last two years, BMC council didn’t exist as the tenure of previous council ended in 2019-2020. Even doctors’ association, Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other organisations have asked to roll back high tax rates. BMC administration has imposed additional tax in commercial areas at rate of Rs 6 per square feet.

Ex-chairman present: Congress MLA’s representative Mohammed Abdul Safiq also joined the meeting. Former municipal council chairman Surjeet Singh Chouhan was present at the meeting. Chouhan was sitting with officials while Safiq occupied chair in last row of Congress corporators.

