21 zones for 85 municipal wards in Bhopal, Cong to move HC

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal municipal council on Tuesday passed a proposal to set up 21 zones for 85 municipal wards in the city. The proposal was passed amid protest by Congress party. Earlier, there were 19 zones. Congress has threatened to challenge BMC council’s decision in High Court.

It was the first meeting of BMC council held at Corporation’s office in ISBT premises to discuss one-point agenda, the formation of zonal committees under Section 48 (A) 2 of Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956.

Congress protested against the formation of 21 municipal zones and said there should be 25 zones on the basis of city’s population of 25 lakh.

Leader of Opposition Shabista Zakki said, “Election was held on basis of population of 2022, which is 25 lakh. On the basis of it, there should be 25 zones.”

“Earlier, there were 19 zones to cover 85 wards on the basis of population of over 18 lakh. It should have made 25 zones, so we will go to High Court,” she added.

Zone Municipal Wards

1 - 3,4,5

2 - 7,10,21

3 - 11,12,13

4 - 15,16,17,18,20

5 - 8,9,14,19,22,23

6 - 47,48,51

7 - 31,33,34

8 - 27,28,29,30,46

9 - 35,36,37,38,69

10- 42,45,49,50

11 - 39,40,41,70,71

12 - 43,44,58,59

13 - 52,53,54,55

14 - 56,57,60,61

15 - 62,63,64,66,67

16 - 65,68,72,73,74

17 - 75,76,77,78,79

18 - 80,82,83

19 - 81,84,85

20 - 1,2,6

21 - 24,25,26,32