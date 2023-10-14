Bhopal: Congress Candidate Selection

Ajay Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The apparent sidelining of prominent regional leaders within the MP Congress, such as Ajay Singh, Arun Yadav, and Suresh Pachouri in the party's ticket distribution process underway in Delhi may not augur well for the party in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Besides, this has not gone down well with these political leaders who once held a governing position and had a say in the state Congress. Neglecting these influential figures could potentially impact the Congress's chances in the forthcoming elections. Ajay Singh, who previously served as the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Arun Yadav, the former president of the MP Congress, and Suresh Pachouri, all of whom held positions in the Central government, are well-known figures within the State Congress.

Arun Yadav |

MPCC president Kamal Nath has already emphasised that tickets will be given on the basis of surveys conducted by AICC and himself. Despite several rounds of meetings held by the screening committee to select viable candidates, the exclusion of Singh, Yadav and Pachouri from key party decisions has left their supporters disheartened.

Suresh Pachouri |

These leaders enjoy considerable support from their respective constituencies, and their supporters had expected these leaders to have a voice in the candidate selection process. AICC leaders and members of the screening committee remained unwavering in their choices. In a recent local body election, the party did not nominate a mayoral candidate who was favored by one of these Congress leaders.

This decision resulted in the party losing the seat, as the mentioned leader withdrew from the campaign. Sources associated with these leaders suggest that if they are not given the respect and importance they deserve,, they may not actively participate in campaigning for the party's chosen candidate, potentially impacting the party's prospects in the upcoming elections.

