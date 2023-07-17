Bhopal: Congress Alleges Forgery In Patwari Examination Through Quota For Disabled

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There seems to be no end in sight to the problems of the state government even after it banned the recruitment of Patwaris. The examination for recruitment of Patwaris kicked up a storm across the state.

The storm has yet to die down, but the Congress has unveiled another irregularity.

Former president of MP Congress Committee Arun Yadav alleged that a fraud was committed in the forest guard’s examination through the quota meant for the physically challenged.

Yadav alleged that those who were physically challenged in the Patwari recruitment examination suddenly became fit in the examination of forest guards.

Citing the results of four candidates, Yadav said they had taken the examination with forged certificates. According to Yadav, forgery committed through the quota meant for the physically challenged has already come to light in Morena.

He wanted to know about those who were responsible for making bogus certificates and urged the government to set up an inquiry into the case.

One of those who took the forest guard’s examination as physically challenged was the topper, Yadav said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)