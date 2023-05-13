Bhopal: Cong to receive Bajrangbali’s blessing in MP too, says Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath said after Karnataka, Congress would receive blessings of Bajrangbali in Madhya Pradesh. It is Bajrangbali and Congress workers who ensured victory in Karnataka Assembly elections. He was addressing Congress workers who had gathered at MPCC office in state capital to celebrate party’s landslide victory in Karnataka Assembly elections on Saturday.

He said in comparison to number Assembly seats won by Congress in Karnataka, BJP could not win half of them and this despite the fact that PM Narendra Modi held road shows and public rallies. The results of Karnataka have shown direction to north India, he said. Meanwhile, jubilant Congress workers celebrated Karnataka victory by dancing to the beats of drums, bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

No sooner did the news channels started to show results tilting in favour of Congress, the party workers headed to party office along with drummers. The entire Congress office was immersed in celebrations.

