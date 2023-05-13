Bhopal: 72k cases to be settled in National Lok Adalat

After Lok Adalat steps in, traffic police recovers Rs11-cr fines | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Lok Adalat has been organised in District and Session Court, Bhopal, to settle 72,000 cases at pre-litigation stage. Principal district and sessions judge Manoj Shrivastava, police commissioner Harinaraian Chari Mishra inaugurated the Lok Adalat. District Bar Association president PC Kothari and others members of Association were present.

Preparations were made for National Lok Adalat. Various courts have been made to settle cases. District Bar Association president PC Kothari said that more and more people should approach for speedy justice in National Lok Adalat instead of wasting money and time over litigation in normal trial.

