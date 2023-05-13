 Bhopal: 72k cases to be settled in National Lok Adalat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 72k cases to be settled in National Lok Adalat

Bhopal: 72k cases to be settled in National Lok Adalat

Principal district and sessions judge Manoj Shrivastava, police commissioner Harinaraian Chari Mishra inaugurated the Lok Adalat

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
After Lok Adalat steps in, traffic police recovers Rs11-cr fines | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Lok Adalat has been organised in District and Session Court, Bhopal, to settle 72,000 cases at pre-litigation stage. Principal district and sessions judge Manoj Shrivastava, police commissioner Harinaraian Chari Mishra inaugurated the Lok Adalat. District Bar Association president PC Kothari and others members of Association were present.

Preparations were made for National Lok Adalat. Various courts have been made to settle cases. District Bar Association president PC Kothari said that more and more people should approach for speedy justice in National Lok Adalat instead of wasting money and time over litigation in normal trial.  

Read Also
Bhopal: BMC lodges FIR against architect for giving construction permit on green belt
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BJP worker arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Bhopal: BJP worker arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage

MP Weather Update: Fiery 40s grill MP, Ratlam hottest at 45.5°, Bhopal & Indore hovers around 42°

MP Weather Update: Fiery 40s grill MP, Ratlam hottest at 45.5°, Bhopal & Indore hovers around 42°

Karnataka Elections Results: Congress will form govt, despite BJP's efforts of horse-trading, says...

Karnataka Elections Results: Congress will form govt, despite BJP's efforts of horse-trading, says...

Bhopal: BMC lodges FIR against architect for giving construction permit on green belt

Bhopal: BMC lodges FIR against architect for giving construction permit on green belt

Bhopal: Two from Nigeria booked for duping student of Rs 2 Lakh

Bhopal: Two from Nigeria booked for duping student of Rs 2 Lakh