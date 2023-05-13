 Bhopal: BMC lodges FIR against architect
Bhopal: BMC lodges FIR against architect

It was found that building permission were issued on green belt, government land, illegal colonies.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): municipal corporation (BMC) has lodged FIR against an architect and cancelled licence of 20 architects for issuing permission violating established rules of Town and country planning (T&CP).

BMC commissioner KVS Chaudhary found that illegal permissions were issued from 2016 to March 2021 through off line. This incurred loss of crores of rupees to BMC.

