Bhopal: BMC lodges FIR against architect

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): municipal corporation (BMC) has lodged FIR against an architect and cancelled licence of 20 architects for issuing permission violating established rules of Town and country planning (T&CP).

In inspection, it was found that building permission were issued on green belt, government land, illegal colonies.

BMC commissioner KVS Chaudhary found that illegal permissions were issued from 2016 to March 2021 through off line. This incurred loss of crores of rupees to BMC.

Read Also Bhopal: State Wetland Authority works to get 2 more Ramsar sites