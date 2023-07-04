 Bhopal: Cong To Protest If Road Not Completed By July 31
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Cong To Protest If Road Not Completed By July 31

Bhopal: Cong To Protest If Road Not Completed By July 31

Kolar six-lane project

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congressmen have threatened to stage protest if road construction under six-lane project in Kolar is not completed by July 31, the deadline set by state government. Former minister and Congress MLA PC Sharma, Jitendra Daga and others inspected ongoing road construction on Monday. The road has turned muddy due to rain and posing problems for residents and traders. “Entire 16-km stretch is full of potholes and debris. Entire road has been dug up without any sign board. It leads to road accidents.

Three youths died at Semri turning because of huge potholes. Lethargic attitude has created resentment among local traders and residents,” Daga said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Treat For Kids At Swami Vivekananda Library
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Janpad CEO Held By Lokayukta For Demanding Rs 10k Bribe

Madhya Pradesh: Janpad CEO Held By Lokayukta For Demanding Rs 10k Bribe

Madhya Pradesh: Inder Singh Parmar Performs Bhoomi Pujan For School

Madhya Pradesh: Inder Singh Parmar Performs Bhoomi Pujan For School

Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 20-Yr RI For Violating Minor

Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 20-Yr RI For Violating Minor

Madhya Pradesh: Traders Harassed In Name Of Encroachments: Cong

Madhya Pradesh: Traders Harassed In Name Of Encroachments: Cong

Madhya Pradesh: Vegetable Sellers Sustain Injuries As Jamun Tree Branch Falls Due To Monkeys

Madhya Pradesh: Vegetable Sellers Sustain Injuries As Jamun Tree Branch Falls Due To Monkeys