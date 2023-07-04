Bhopal: Cong To Protest If Road Not Completed By July 31

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congressmen have threatened to stage protest if road construction under six-lane project in Kolar is not completed by July 31, the deadline set by state government. Former minister and Congress MLA PC Sharma, Jitendra Daga and others inspected ongoing road construction on Monday. The road has turned muddy due to rain and posing problems for residents and traders. “Entire 16-km stretch is full of potholes and debris. Entire road has been dug up without any sign board. It leads to road accidents.

Three youths died at Semri turning because of huge potholes. Lethargic attitude has created resentment among local traders and residents,” Daga said.

