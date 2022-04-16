Bhopal: Cong to launch drive against inflated electricity bills

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh electricity distribution companies (discoms) are issuing bills to consumers whose meters have been uprooted, whose houses are in ruins, whose shops are lying closed for years and whose meters have been deposited with the discoms. This is what Congress told media persons here on Saturday.

Congress media vice president Bhupendra Gupta said discoms generated bills to lakhs of consumers without checking meters. Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar too had accepted that the problem persisted in the state, said Gupta.

“When chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan knows that his minister knows that fake bills worth lakhs of rupees are generated, why is he not being stopped? Are these bogus bills adjusted for showing losses,” Gupta demanded to know. Demanding a detailed inquiry into it, Gupta said honest consumers often paid for the loss.

Bhupendra Gupta said Congress would run a campaign and expose discoms if inflated bills without checking meters were issued to consumers.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Band baja reception and fireworks ready for Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojna

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 11:51 PM IST