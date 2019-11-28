Bhopal: Cong MLA Rathkheda says he will follow Scindia if he forms a new party

Bhopal: If my leader forms new party, I’ll be first one to follow him, says first-time Cong MLA Suresth Rathkheda.

Two days after change of twitter profile by former union minister and senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia sparked a political controversy in the state, a Scindia loyalist legislator created a flutter on Wednesday claiming that his leader will not leave Congress to join another party, but might form a new party.

Suresh Rathkheda, the first-time Congress MLA from Pohri seat of Shivpuri district in state’s Gwalior-Chambal region, when asked by journalists about speculations about Scindia’s political future,said, “First let me make it crystal clear that Maharaj (Scindia) is not leaving Congress. Stop dreaming about him joining any other party. But the day Maharaj wants, he can form a new party and tell how powerful he’s in the entire state,” said Rathkheda.

He added, “The day Shrimant (Scindia) forms a new party, I’ll be the first person to follow him. For me party is important, but Maharaj Sahab (Scindia) is supreme,” maintained Rathkheda. The development on expected lines gave fresh ammo to the opposition BJP to fire salvos at the ruling Congress