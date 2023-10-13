Bhopal: Cong Manifesto On Oct 17!

Congress | Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress’s election manifesto, Vachan Patra, may come out on October 17, as the party is waiting for BJP to release its manifesto. The Congress is working hard on their manifesto and they had named it their Vachan Patra.

Member of Congress manifesto committee Rajendra Singh said, “It is decided to announce the Vachan Patra on October 17. However, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is planning to visit Narmadapuram any of three days from October 17. Therefore, the party leaders are in dilemma about the announcement of the manifesto.” “There are possibilities, that the BJP can copy our schemes in their manifesto if we declare it early. And on the other hand, if we announce it late, it may not reach to the voters because of short time,” he added.

