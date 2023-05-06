Bhopal: Cong leader drowns in Damoh well, probe on

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Congress office-bearer Nawab Badshah Khan was found dead in a well situated in Mazar area of Damoh city under Kotwali police station on Friday late evening, said the police on Saturday.

The accused was missing from his house from Friday noon and when he did not return home, the family members reported the matter to police. The family members said that Badshah had taken loan from money lenders who were harassing him. As a result, he was suffering from depression.

Morena SP Rakesh Kumar Singh told Free Press that Badshah Khan was the Damoh district president of Congress minority wing.

His body was taken out from the well, which was covered properly. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. No suicide note was recovered from his possession.