Bhopal: Cong launches ‘Nari Samman Yojana’ to counter Ladli Behna Scheme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With Assembly elections slated later this year, the political parties are reaching out to women voters, making promises and launching schemes for their welfare. In a counter to BJP government flagship Ladli Behna Yojana, the former chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday launched ‘Nari Samman Yojna’ promising a monthly aid of Rs 1,500 for women and LPG cylinders at Rs 500.

Launching the scheme at Parasia in Chhindwara district on Tuesday, the Congress state president said that under the scheme, the Congress after coming to power in the state will give Rs 1,500 per month to the women to empower them financially. Nath claimed that the Congress’ scheme will cover the maximum number of women in the state.

Under the state government’s Ladli Behna Yojna Rs 1000 will be transferred monthly in the bank accounts of women from lower- and middle-class homes.

Nath in his address said “All eligible women will be going to get the amount of Rs 1,500 under Nari Samman Yojna and LPG cylinder will be provided for Rs 500. The BJP government is giving Rs 1000 to a few women of the state, but the Congress government will cover the maximum number of women of the state”.

Before the launch of the scheme, a recital of Sundarkand was also organised.

1.48 cr women denied benefit of LBY: Pachouri

‘Nari Samman Yojna’ is not a political agenda of the Congress but its social duty towards the women, because they shoulder the responsibilities of running the household, said former union minister Suresh Pachouri while talking to media persons in Bhopal.

Speaking about the government’s Ladli Behna Yojna, Pachouri said that lakhs of women have been barred in the name of riders. The Congress leader claimed that around 1.48 crore women have been denied the benefit of Ladli Behna Yojna in the state and Congress after forming the government will remove all the riders and bring maximum number of women under the scheme and ensure they get benefit of it.

Congress leader Nikita Khanna, the designer of the scheme, told Free Press that under the scheme maximum number of women will be going to get financial help from the government. Earlier in Himachal Pradesh the Congress in its manifesto had promised to give Rs 1500, now they started getting the amount. And in Rajasthan women are getting gas cylinders for Rs 500.