 Bhopal: Cong Files Complaint Against Jan Abhiyan Parishad
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders have submitted a complaint to the chief electoral officer, Anupam Rajan, against the Jan Abhiyan Parishad for distributing the amount of Rs 7.17 crore to 1434 institutions, the party claims that it is a violation of Election Model Code of Conduct. The complaint was submitted on Tuesday.

Congress leaders claim they have submitted more than 300 complaints to the Election Commission of India, but not even a single notice has been served to them.

The chairperson of Congress legal and human rights wing advocate Ajay Gupta handed the complaint to the CEO.

He alleged the Parishad working under the statistical department, had released the amount of Rs 7.17 crore to the organisations under the Navkunwar Yojna, which is violation of EMCC.

