Bhopal: Cong Candidates Contesting Poll From Datia, Nath Promises To Appoint Him As Minister

Former CM Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath promises to the voters of Datia constituency, that if they voted to power in the state and the Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti wins the election, he will be appointed as minister in the Cabinets. The ex-CM was addressing the public meeting in Datia on Sunday. He said after forming the government in the state in the year 2018, the government had waived off loans of 71,000 farmers of district Datia and around the state loans of around 27 lakh farmers had been waived off.

He repeated the party’s promise made in their Vachan Patra, he said the party will be going to give Rs 500 to 1500 to the school going children. The MSP of wheat will be increased to 2600 and the paddy procurement will be done on Rs 2500 per quintal. Hitting out at the BJP government for corruption and unfulfilled election promises, he urged the voters to exercise their franchise on November 17 and vote for Congress to eradicate the BJP government from the state.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)