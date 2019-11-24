Bhopal: Comp Baba, aides on dharna against illegal sand mining

BHOPAL: Narmada Tapti River Trust president Computer Baba and his other Babas are sitting on indefinite dharna at the banks of river Narmada against the illegal sand mining from the river. He had raised the issue against his own government.

After the formation of the Congress government in the state Chief Minister Kamal Nath had appointed Computer Baba as a president of the Trust and asked to prepare the plan to stop illegal sand mining and also to uplift the situation of the rivers in the state.

While talking to media, the Baba claimed that he had joined the government so that the rivers that are been damaged due to illegal mining could be stopped. But he claimed that in the present government illegal mining is on high as compared to the previous government.

He informed that he had visited many of the rivers in the state and their situation and conditions are in bad shape.

He alleged that the mining is been done with machines near Hosangabad and Sehore district and all the work is been sheltered by the district in-charge ministers.

He pointed a finger on ministers without taking any names and asked that if the government is honest then why illegal mining is going in the area.

He asked mining minister Pradeep Jaiswal and leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava to join the dharna.