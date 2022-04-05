Bhopal: Come out of Facebook and WhatApp, take to streets

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath has asked Youth Congress workers to come out of the Facebook and WhatsApp world to hit streets and face the real world.

Nath's comments came during his speech while addressing the meeting of Youth Congress workers at state party office here on Monday.

Mahamanthan, a meeting of selected office bearers of Youth Congress (YC) was held in which national Youth Congress president Srinivas BV and incharge Krishna Allavuru were present to take progress report of stateís unit.

The meeting began with Kamal Nathís address who told the gathering that he too started his political career as Youth Congress member.

'Indira Gandhi had admitted the crucial role played by the Youth Congress in 1980 that helped Congress to return to power. Wherever Youth Congress is strong, Congress remains strong,' Nath said.

In his address, Bhopal district Youth Congress incharge Shesh Narayan Ojha asked workers that how many of them feared going to jail. Though Ojha repeated the question, none replied.

There were murmurs in the hall that Youth Congress workers were afraid of going to jail.

It was then that the state Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria, in face saving act, came forward and said that none of them feared going to jail.

Over five dozen YC office bearers participated in Mahamanthan. The meeting continued throughout the day in which several speakers gave tips to them on how to revive party.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 12:19 AM IST