Bhopal: Collector’s Surprise Inspection Lands Principals, Teachers In Dock

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District collector’s surprise inspection of government schools here on Wednesday augured trouble for three principals, a few teachers and peons. Annoyed over the school staffers’ dereliction of duties, low turnout of students and unkempt premises, the district collector Asheesh Singh ordered suspension of a teacher and peon, while show cause notices were issued to three principals and two teachers.

Displeased over the low turnout of children at anganwadi, the collector ordered to terminate the services of the anganwadi worker.

During the inspection of Suraj Nagar Higher Secondary School, the collector found that all other works excluding teaching were carried out at the school. He ordered a show cause notice to principal Vandana Upadhyay and also withholding her salary increment with immediate effect. Order was also issued to deduct the one-day salary of another employee, Varsha.

Anganwadi Worker Terminated

At anganwadi number 1074, the collector found against the enrolled 80 children only 13 children had turned up and even their records were not being maintained. On being questioned about the low turnout, the anganwadi worker Pushpa Jatav failed to give a satisfactory reply. The collector directed the women and child development officer to terminate her services.

Principal Absent, Two Teachers On Leave

During a surprise inspection at Kotara Sultanabad Higher Secondary School, the collector found that two teachers were on leave, while three others were busy with sundry work. Principal Ranjana Shukla too had not turned up for the duty without giving any information. The collector directed to deduct one day's salary of the principal and withhold her salary increment with immediate effect. A show cause notice has also been issued to her.

Teacher And Peon Suspended

During inspection of Government Higher Secondary School Ratibad, the collector found teacher Hemant Shrivastava not reporting to work since July 1. The collector was informed that he was also not doing his duty properly. Likewise, peon Vijay Singh Parihar was also found neglecting his duties. Infuriated over this, the collector ordered suspension of the teacher and peon. He directed to deduct one day salary of another peon Mohan Verma for his indecent conduct. A show cause notice was also issued to him and order was given to stop his salary increment with immediate effect. Moreover, he directed to stop the salary increment of Principal Shashi Singh for his failure to have control over the things at school.