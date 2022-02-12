Bhopal: Cold wave sweeps across state

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): With sharp drop in temperatures, several districts are in grip of cold wave in Madhya Pradesh, according to meteorological department. In addition to Bhopal, Jabalpur, Dhar, Umaria and Jabalpur faced cold wave on Friday. The temperatures dropped due to winds blowing from north-west parts of the country and clear skies.

Intense cold day like situation prevailed in Umaria and Jabalpur while cold day like situation prevailed in Satna, Malajhkhand, Khajuraho, Tikamgarh, Betul, Damoh, Indore, Shajapur, and Ujjain.

Drop up to 8.5 degree was recorded in Madhya Pradesh. Umaria recorded drop of 8.5 degrees in night temperature that settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius while drop of 5.5 degrees was recorded in Damoh, Jabalpur and Nowgong. Mandla recorded drop of 5.6 degrees. Raisen recorded drop of 6.3 degrees.

On Friday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 22.9 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 7.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 4.6 degrees. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 9.4 degrees Celsius after drop of 3.7 degrees.

Yellow alert has been issued for cold wave, which is likely to prevail in Umaria, Jabalpur, Dhar, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Ujjain, Shajapur, Indore, and Betul.

According to meteorological department, temperatures in most parts of Madhya Pradesh dropped significantly in last 24 hours. Cold wave conditions mostly over north-west parts of Madhya Pradesh and isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh.

The cold wave will persist in central parts of the country for 24 hours. Thereafter, temperatures will increase. At present, day and night temperatures in central India are below normal.

Night temp on Feb 10, 2022

Cities Degrees Celsius

Pachmarhi 3.5

Umaria 4.8

Nowgong 6.0

Raisen 6.5

Khajuraho 6.6

Gwalior 6.6

Rewa 7.0

Dhar 7.2

Narsinghpur 7.4

Guna 7.4

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:21 AM IST