Bhopal: Coal, vermilion in Bahrupiya’s makeup kit

Bhopal: Bahrupiya community uses coal and vermilion in natural make-up during the performance in Swang style, says Krishna Kakade, a research scholar of Maharashtra. The people of the community spend eight months living in another village and four months in their own village, he says.

Kakade made the statement on Thursday- the concluding -day of a three-day seminar on ‘Ghumantu Samuday: Vachik Paramparayein (Nomadic Community: Oral Traditions)’ at Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum in the city. Janjatiya Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi organised the event.

Kakade presented research on the performing and theatrical art of Nomadic Bahrupiyas. He said the Bahrupiya community is known as Rairang, Vairagi, Bahrupiya. They earn their livelihood through music, dance and drama. They narrate the stories of Harishchandra Taramati, Pandav Pratap, Shravan Kumar and others in Swang style.

Around eight research papers on oral literature, performing arts (dance, theatre, singing, and instrumental) on the day. Chief speaker Archana Sharma presented a research paper on the oral tradition of bull Pardhis of Madhya Pradesh.

Akademi director Dharmendra Pare, Alpana Trivedi, Gore Lal Barche and others were present in the seminar. During the session, M. Neelima Gurjar gave a succinct statement on Goddi handicraft of Kalbelia community and presented options in view of its potential in the present society. Pare said that important suggestions were given by the scholars and research scholars in the seminar, which would be useful in the direction of academic studies.

