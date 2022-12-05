Bhopal: CM’s spree of sudden inspection continues

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is inspecting government projects on regular basis. He is taking action on spot if he finds lacunae in the government work. On Monday, he paid a surprise visit to ration shop situated in Chhipaner in Sehore district.

He asked the beneficiaries whether shop opens regularly on time. He checked the quality of the ration. The locals praised him for surprise visit.

He also inspected Chhipaner irrigation project and construction of Sehore Harda Road near Nasrullaganj. He directed officials to complete work by December 31.

He paid surprise visit to newly constructed access road and bridge in Chhipaner. He took information about the construction from Executive Engineer, PWD, Subhash Patil.

He issued order to complete access road by December. Strict action will be taken if the work is not completed on time. He said that the access road and bridge would be inaugurated on January 5. The bridge connecting Sehore and Harda is an ambitious project. A 3-kilometre long approach road is being constructed from Chhoti Chipaner to Narmada river bridge at a cost of Rs 6.41 crore. Its construction will be completed by December end.

With the construction of road, the distance from Harda to Bhopal will be reduced by about 35 kilometres. An 840-metre long bridge has been constructed on border of Harda and Sehore districts at a cost of Rs 38.66 crore.

He spoke to Collector Rishi Garg and inquired about disposal of applications received under Chief Minister's Public Service campaign. Bhopal Divisional Commissioner Mal Singh was present.