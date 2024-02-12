Bhopal: CM Yadav Calls For Greater Participation Of Women In Science & Technology

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women should come forward in the field of engineering, and science and technology, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The CM was addressing a programme organised on International Day of Women and Girls in Science here on Monday.

The CM inaugurated artificial intelligence, block chain technology, virtual reality, industrial safety and other courses. Yadav forwarded stipend of Rs 6.60 crore in the accounts of 8,000 trainees under Seekho Kamao Yojna.

The CM said that women hold profound respect in India's cultural traditions. He said that the first citizen of the country is President Draopadi Murmu holding the highest post. This is the beauty of democracy, which has further enriched with the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged women to make every possible effort to move forward.

The CM also digitally inaugurated courses and training sessions in various institutions. Industrial safety training was started in all the government ITIs of the state under Indo German Initiative for Technical Education (IGnITE).

Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Thing courses were started in Jabalpur Engineering College and Blockchain Builder Technology course was started in Ujjain Engineering College.

In SV College, Bhopal, the course Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality was inaugurated.

The course, Procurement Essential for Student Advancement (PESA) started at Mahila Polytechnic College, Bhopal in collaboration with IIT Indore.